St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 28, 2019
BROWN — Jordan E. Brown and Jimmy C.T. Brown of Pendleton: a boy, Kamdin Carl Brown.
MAY 29, 2019
GAILEY — Ashley J. Erickson and Anthony L.J. Gailey of Pilot Rock: a girl, Sophia Isabel Gailey.
MAY 30, 2019
BYRNES — Nicole C. Bynes and Joseph J. Byrnes of Pilot Rock: a girl, Coraline Pearl Byrnes.
JUNE 1, 2019
RAYO — Laura N. Estrada and Felipe Ray Jr. of Pilot Rock: a boy, Lorenzo Bear Rayo.
JUNE 2, 2019
ENGEL — Kristin R. Harlan and Derek J. Engel of Pendleton: a boy, Damien John Engel.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 28, 2019
SPOON — Crystal M. Spoon and Tim Frank of Umatilla: a boy, Jaxon Edward Tru Spoon.
MARCH 29, 2019
LINDERMAN — Jamie Linderman and Bryce Linderman of Hermiston: a girl, Jordyn Linderman.
MAY 31, 2019
ARTZ — Cristal J. Artz and Brandon M. Artz of Hermiston: a girl, Rylie Jewel Artz.
STEWART — Amber D. Skinner and Carl (no last name given) of Hermiston: a girl, AshlynnMarz Zia Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.