St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 28, 2019

BROWN — Jordan E. Brown and Jimmy C.T. Brown of Pendleton: a boy, Kamdin Carl Brown.

MAY 29, 2019

GAILEY — Ashley J. Erickson and Anthony L.J. Gailey of Pilot Rock: a girl, Sophia Isabel Gailey.

MAY 30, 2019

BYRNES — Nicole C. Bynes and Joseph J. Byrnes of Pilot Rock: a girl, Coraline Pearl Byrnes.

JUNE 1, 2019

RAYO — Laura N. Estrada and Felipe Ray Jr. of Pilot Rock: a boy, Lorenzo Bear Rayo.

JUNE 2, 2019

ENGEL — Kristin R. Harlan and Derek J. Engel of Pendleton: a boy, Damien John Engel.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 28, 2019

SPOON — Crystal M. Spoon and Tim Frank of Umatilla: a boy, Jaxon Edward Tru Spoon.

MARCH 29, 2019

LINDERMAN — Jamie Linderman and Bryce Linderman of Hermiston: a girl, Jordyn Linderman.

MAY 31, 2019

ARTZ — Cristal J. Artz and Brandon M. Artz of Hermiston: a girl, Rylie Jewel Artz.

STEWART — Amber D. Skinner and Carl (no last name given) of Hermiston: a girl, AshlynnMarz Zia Stewart.

