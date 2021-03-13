St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 4, 2021

CARVAJAL — Marie S. Agripino-Carvajal and Jose A. Carvajal of Boardman: a boy, Santiago Jose-Jurencio Carvajal.

MARCH 8, 2021

STAR JACKSON — Karen Sonsu and Colton Star of Pendleton: a boy, Emmett Hutsy Star Jackson.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 2, 2021

GARCIA — Karina Andrade Sanchez and Martin Garcia-Quezada of Hermiston: a girl, Gianna Garcia.

MARCH 5, 2021

ALONZO FRANCISCO — Ursula Francisco Nicolas and Sebastian Alonzo Tomas of Hermiston: a boy, David Alonzo Francisco.

MARKS — Sarah Lytle and Derek Marks of Hermiston: a girl, Taileigh Lynn Sunset Marks.

MARCH 7, 2021

AGUILAR SUAR — Maria Suar Pablo and Sebastian Aguilar Xirum of Hermiston: a girl, Kimberli Mileyda Aguilar Suar.

PERKINS — Lisa Ginther and Christian Perkins of Irrigon: a boy, Kirklan Matthew James Perkins.

SMITH — Kaylee R. Smith of Hermiston: a girl, Hazel Renee Smith.

MARCH 9, 2021

TRUJILLO-DUARTE — Marissa M. Trujillo and Marcus Duarte Garcia of Umatilla: a girl, Ivy Rose Trujillo-Duarte.

