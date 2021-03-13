St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 4, 2021
CARVAJAL — Marie S. Agripino-Carvajal and Jose A. Carvajal of Boardman: a boy, Santiago Jose-Jurencio Carvajal.
MARCH 8, 2021
STAR JACKSON — Karen Sonsu and Colton Star of Pendleton: a boy, Emmett Hutsy Star Jackson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 2, 2021
GARCIA — Karina Andrade Sanchez and Martin Garcia-Quezada of Hermiston: a girl, Gianna Garcia.
MARCH 5, 2021
ALONZO FRANCISCO — Ursula Francisco Nicolas and Sebastian Alonzo Tomas of Hermiston: a boy, David Alonzo Francisco.
MARKS — Sarah Lytle and Derek Marks of Hermiston: a girl, Taileigh Lynn Sunset Marks.
MARCH 7, 2021
AGUILAR SUAR — Maria Suar Pablo and Sebastian Aguilar Xirum of Hermiston: a girl, Kimberli Mileyda Aguilar Suar.
PERKINS — Lisa Ginther and Christian Perkins of Irrigon: a boy, Kirklan Matthew James Perkins.
SMITH — Kaylee R. Smith of Hermiston: a girl, Hazel Renee Smith.
MARCH 9, 2021
TRUJILLO-DUARTE — Marissa M. Trujillo and Marcus Duarte Garcia of Umatilla: a girl, Ivy Rose Trujillo-Duarte.
