CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

March 8, 2022

GARCIA — Daisy Martinez and Federico Garcia Torrez of Hermiston: a girl, Jayla Garcia.

March 9, 2022

WILEY — Jocelynn Elizabeth Wiley and Shane Keith Wiley of Hermiston: a girl, Emmalynn Elizabeth Wiley.

March 11, 2022

PAUL — Kamisha Marie Moles and Marcus Paul of Pendleton: a girl, Kayleise Marie Paul.

March 15, 2022

ESTRADA — Sheyanne Garcia of Pendleton: a girl, Zelianna Rosalia Estrada.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

March 10, 2022

LLAMAS BARRERA — Veronica Barrera Madrigal and Juan Manuel Llamas Arvizu of Boardman: a girl, Camila Llamas Barrera.

