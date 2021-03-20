St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 14, 2021
STRATOS — Alexis D. Matott of Union: a girl, Kaia Dawn Stratos.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 13, 2021
AGUILAR GARCIA — Maria Garcia Martinez and Luis A. Aguilar Gomez of Hermiston: a girl, Nancy Guadalupe Aguilar Garacia.
MARCH 16, 2021
SEPULVEDA — Mayra Fregoso and Mario A. Seuplveda Jr. of Boardman: a girl, Adriana Sepulveda.
