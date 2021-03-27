St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 17, 2021
BUTTERFIELD — Gretchen Louise Butterfield and Damon Lamont Butterfield of Pendleton: a girl, Jadzia Tiffany Butterfield.
MARCH 18, 2021
COREY — Adele Patricia Corey and George Robert Corey of Adams: a boy, Boone Foley Corey
HOLCOMB — Hannah Holcomb and Morgan Holcomb of Pendleton: a boy, Archer Declan Holcomb.
MARCH 19, 2021
BARNHART — Kelsey Barnhart and Sheehan Barnhart of Kennewick: a girl, Chaney Shae Barnhart.
GONZALEZ — Stephanie Leon and Victor Gonzalez of Boardman: a girl, Penelope Dream Gonzalez.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 17, 2021
DE LA PAZ — Lindsey Catherine Pope and Luis Miguel De La Paz of Hermiston: a boy, Lucas Lee De La Paz.
MARCH 19, 2021
JEPSEN — Caitlin Rose Jepsen and Eric James Jepsen of Hermiston: a girl, Emilia Rose Jepsen.
MARCH 20, 2021
SANCHEZ — Selene Sanchez of Umatilla: a girl, Sofia Anahi Sanchez.
COE — Katie Noelle Dumolt-Coe and Matthew Ellis Coe of Hermiston: a boy, Nathan Oliver Coe.
MARCH 22, 2021
MARTINEZ RAMOS — Alondra Ramos Delacruz and Fermin Martinez Dircio of Hermiston: a girl, Elizabeth Martinez Ramos.
