St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 17, 2021

BUTTERFIELD — Gretchen Louise Butterfield and Damon Lamont Butterfield of Pendleton: a girl, Jadzia Tiffany Butterfield.

MARCH 18, 2021

COREY — Adele Patricia Corey and George Robert Corey of Adams: a boy, Boone Foley Corey

HOLCOMB — Hannah Holcomb and Morgan Holcomb of Pendleton: a boy, Archer Declan Holcomb.

MARCH 19, 2021

BARNHART — Kelsey Barnhart and Sheehan Barnhart of Kennewick: a girl, Chaney Shae Barnhart.

GONZALEZ — Stephanie Leon and Victor Gonzalez of Boardman: a girl, Penelope Dream Gonzalez.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 17, 2021

DE LA PAZ — Lindsey Catherine Pope and Luis Miguel De La Paz of Hermiston: a boy, Lucas Lee De La Paz.

MARCH 19, 2021

JEPSEN — Caitlin Rose Jepsen and Eric James Jepsen of Hermiston: a girl, Emilia Rose Jepsen.

MARCH 20, 2021

SANCHEZ — Selene Sanchez of Umatilla: a girl, Sofia Anahi Sanchez.

COE — Katie Noelle Dumolt-Coe and Matthew Ellis Coe of Hermiston: a boy, Nathan Oliver Coe.

MARCH 22, 2021

MARTINEZ RAMOS — Alondra Ramos Delacruz and Fermin Martinez Dircio of Hermiston: a girl, Elizabeth Martinez Ramos.

