St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 25, 2021
STOWERS-PELLS — Carlynn I. Stowers-Pells and Jonathan T. Stowers-Pells of Hermiston: a girl, Harper Irene Stowers-Pells.
FEB. 26, 2021
CONTRERAS — Jessica Moreno and Mario Contreras of Hermiston: a girl, Fatima Paola Contreras.
FEB. 28, 2021
HERNANDEZ — Emilee L. Wagoner of Stanfield: a boy, Anthony Jr. Boyd Hernandez.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 25, 2021
COLE — Cylee Ane McLaren and Adam Alway Cole of Pilot Rock: a boy, Wells Hugh Cole.
FEB. 27, 2021
NAVARRETE — Viridiana Navarrete and German Mendoza of Hermiston: a girl, Itzel Mendoza Navarrete.
FEB. 28, 2021
MABEN — Sammantha Rae Maben and Treston Gregory Maben: a girl, Emilia Fay Maben.
