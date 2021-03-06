St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 25, 2021

STOWERS-PELLS — Carlynn I. Stowers-Pells and Jonathan T. Stowers-Pells of Hermiston: a girl, Harper Irene Stowers-Pells.

FEB. 26, 2021

CONTRERAS — Jessica Moreno and Mario Contreras of Hermiston: a girl, Fatima Paola Contreras.

FEB. 28, 2021

HERNANDEZ — Emilee L. Wagoner of Stanfield: a boy, Anthony Jr. Boyd Hernandez.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 25, 2021

COLE — Cylee Ane McLaren and Adam Alway Cole of Pilot Rock: a boy, Wells Hugh Cole.

FEB. 27, 2021

NAVARRETE — Viridiana Navarrete and German Mendoza of Hermiston: a girl, Itzel Mendoza Navarrete.

FEB. 28, 2021

MABEN — Sammantha Rae Maben and Treston Gregory Maben: a girl, Emilia Fay Maben.

