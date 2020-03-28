St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 18, 2020

HOSKINS — Katherine Sauers and Charles Hoskins: a boy, Hank LeRoy Hoskins.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 17, 2020

REIBER — Candalyn M. Long-Reiber of Hermiston: a boy, Tobias Vernon Reiber.

MARCH 21, 2020

RAMIREZ — Desiree R. Ramirez of Hermiston: a boy, Nolan James Ramirez.

MARCH 22, 2020

BARTHEL — Katie J. Walchli and Andrew L. Barthel of Stanfield: a boy, Benson Ernest Barthel.

MARCH 23, 2020

JAEGER — Crystal Jaeger and William Jaeger of Condon: a boy, Colt Everett Jaeger.

