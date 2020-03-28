St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 18, 2020
HOSKINS — Katherine Sauers and Charles Hoskins: a boy, Hank LeRoy Hoskins.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 17, 2020
REIBER — Candalyn M. Long-Reiber of Hermiston: a boy, Tobias Vernon Reiber.
MARCH 21, 2020
RAMIREZ — Desiree R. Ramirez of Hermiston: a boy, Nolan James Ramirez.
MARCH 22, 2020
BARTHEL — Katie J. Walchli and Andrew L. Barthel of Stanfield: a boy, Benson Ernest Barthel.
MARCH 23, 2020
JAEGER — Crystal Jaeger and William Jaeger of Condon: a boy, Colt Everett Jaeger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.