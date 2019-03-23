St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 14, 2019
BRESHEARS — Jenny R. Baroro Breshears and Dustin M. Breshears of Adams: a girl, Nelia Reneé Breshears.
MARCH 15, 2019
WALSBORN — Amanda Walsborn and Travis Walsborn of Pendleton: a girl, Timber Lin Walsborn.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 12, 2019
BUHL — Rhiannon Imel and Bryce Buhl of Hermiston: a boy, Bryson Buhl.
JUAN JOAQUIN — Sebastiana A. Joaquin Mateo and Jose A. Juan Pablo of Hermiston: a boy, Hector Tomas Juan Joaquin.
LOPEZ — April K. Lopez of Hermiston: a girl, Averleigh Maria Lopez.
MARCH 13, 2019
DE LEON — Martha De Leon and Wilmer De Leon of Hermiston: a boy, Juan Pablo De Leon.
MARCH 14, 2019
EICKSTAEDT — Whitney C. Hoffman and Andrew C. Eickstaedt of Hermiston: a girl, Kierstin Claire Eickstaedt.
ELLIS — Erica Ellis and Matt Ellis of Echo: a boy, Miles Ray Ellis.
SANTANA-BORDEN — Karen Santana Silva and Michael D. Borden of Hermiston: a girl, Mariela Jae Santana-Borden.
MARCH 15, 2019
AYALA RAMIREZ — Betzabeth Ramirez and German Ayala of Hermiston: a girl, Rocio Ayala Ramirez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.