St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 05, 2020
PILCH — Chantal Musette Pilch and Jotham David Pilch of Pendleton: a boy, Jairus Dean Pilch.
MARCH 06, 2020
ORRALA — Cheyenne Marie Sorensen and Alvaro Demetrio Orrala of Pendleton: a boy, Pierce Sorensen Orrala.
MARCH 09, 2020
SINISGALLI — Sara Camille Waldrop of Pendleton: a boy, Asher James Sinisgalli.
