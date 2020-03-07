St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 24, 2020
VILLARREAL — Lorena Villarreal Sotelo and Ismael Villarreal of Hermiston: a boy, Christian Jonathan Villarreal.
FEB. 27, 2020
EUBANKS — Jessie Williams and Daniel Eubanks of Boardman: a boy, Asher James Eubanks.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 25, 2020
TONFA — Kyla M. Tonfa and Theodore T. Tonfa of Hermiston: a girl, Aniyah Tamarautaena Tonfa.
FEB. 26, 2020
ZOOK — Kristina R. Zook and Nicholas B. Zook of McNary (Umatilla): a boy, Grayson Nicholas Zook.
FEB. 28, 2020
STEWART — Mandy J. Stewart and Destry R. Stewart of Hermiston: a boy, Benjamin Paul Stewart.
MARCH 2, 2020
MILLAN AVILA — Cruz I. Millan Avila andJulio Millan of Hermiston: a girl, Gianna Millan Avila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.