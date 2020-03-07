St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 24, 2020

VILLARREAL — Lorena Villarreal Sotelo and Ismael Villarreal of Hermiston: a boy, Christian Jonathan Villarreal.

FEB. 27, 2020

EUBANKS — Jessie Williams and Daniel Eubanks of Boardman: a boy, Asher James Eubanks.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 25, 2020

TONFA — Kyla M. Tonfa and Theodore T. Tonfa of Hermiston: a girl, Aniyah Tamarautaena Tonfa.

FEB. 26, 2020

ZOOK — Kristina R. Zook and Nicholas B. Zook of McNary (Umatilla): a boy, Grayson Nicholas Zook.

FEB. 28, 2020

STEWART — Mandy J. Stewart and Destry R. Stewart of Hermiston: a boy, Benjamin Paul Stewart.

MARCH 2, 2020

MILLAN AVILA — Cruz I. Millan Avila andJulio Millan of Hermiston: a girl, Gianna Millan Avila.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.