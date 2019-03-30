St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 21, 2019
CASWELL — Katelyn G. Flory and Daniel R. Caswell of Adams; a boy, Ty Roger Caswell.
MOON — Chyenne J. Carter and Austin C. Moon: a boy, Brayen Cole Moon.
RANKIN — Jessica R. Rankin and Patrick I. Smith of Pendleton: a girl, Layla Frey Smith.
MARCH 22, 2019
SIMPSON — Makiesha R. Van Pelt and James E. Simpson of Pendleton: a girl, Calliope Storm Simpson.
MARCH 23, 2019
HERNANDEZ — Elizabeth J. Eickstaedt and Diego A. Hernandez of Pendleton: a boy, Santiago Angel Hernandez.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 20, 2019
BOGGS — Shayla L. Boggs and John T. Boggs Jr. of Hermiston: a boy, Thomas Jackson Boggs.
MILBRODT — Breanna Harris and Shaun Milbrodt of Hermiston: a boy, Colby John Alan Milbrodt.
MARCH 21, 2019
RICHARDS — Amber Clinkenbeard and Ethan Richards of Pendleton: a girl, Juniper Melody Richards.
MARCH 22, 2019
MARKS — Sarah Lytle and Derek Marks of Hermiston: a girl, Everleigh Jade Marie Marks.
MARCH 23, 2019
BARTHEL — Lillian R.G. Barthel and Jacob C.-R. Barthel of Hermiston: a girl, Nevaeh-Reign Katherine Barthel.
