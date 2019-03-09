St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 28, 2019
FRITZ — Kara A. Fitzpatrick and Dillon J. Fritz: a boy, Levi Xavier Fritz.
USELMAN — Brenda M. Uselman and Jared D. Uselman of Pendleton: a boy, Dante Douglas Uselman.
YAP — Angelica R. Martinez and Kristian-Allan L. Yap of Hermiston: a boy, Angel Lewis-Allan Yap.
MARCH 3, 2019
ZACHARIAS — Kayla H. Otto and Christopher J. Zacharias of Pendleton: a girl, Penelope Joyce Zacharias.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 28, 2019
ARSTEIN — Jennifer A. Arstein and Casey A. Arstein of Hermiston: a girl, Aliyah Ashley Arstein.
MARCH 1, 2019
MONKUS — Kimberlie A. Monkus and Derek S. Monkus of Stanfield: a girl, Molly Rae Monkus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.