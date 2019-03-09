St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 28, 2019

FRITZ — Kara A. Fitzpatrick and Dillon J. Fritz: a boy, Levi Xavier Fritz.

USELMAN — Brenda M. Uselman and Jared D. Uselman of Pendleton: a boy, Dante Douglas Uselman.

YAP — Angelica R. Martinez and Kristian-Allan L. Yap of Hermiston: a boy, Angel Lewis-Allan Yap.

MARCH 3, 2019

ZACHARIAS — Kayla H. Otto and Christopher J. Zacharias of Pendleton: a girl, Penelope Joyce Zacharias.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 28, 2019

ARSTEIN — Jennifer A. Arstein and Casey A. Arstein of Hermiston: a girl, Aliyah Ashley Arstein.

MARCH 1, 2019

MONKUS — Kimberlie A. Monkus and Derek S. Monkus of Stanfield: a girl, Molly Rae Monkus.

