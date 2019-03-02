St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
FEB. 19, 2019
TAYLOR — Celina Taylor of Pendleton: a boy, Kash Leon Emmanuel Taylor.
FEB. 20, 2019
GALANOPOULOS — Lindsy R. Galanopoulos and Christos J. Galanopoulos of Pilot Rock: a boy, Grayson Raye Galanopoulos.
FEB. 21, 2019
MORRELLE — Elizabeth D. Morrelle and Nicholas A. Morrelle of Pendleton: a boy, Harlan Douglas Morrelle.
REDIGER — Kellie M. Rediger and Matthew G. Rediger of Pendleton: a girl, Melia Lena Shizue Rediger.
FEB. 22, 2019
LINDSAY — Ashley D. Lindsay and Daniel L. Lindsay of Lexington: a girl, Lauren Deborah Lindsay.
FEB. 23, 2019
BROWNE — Andrea L. Browne of Pendleton: a girl, Emery Meredith Browne.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
FEB. 20, 2019
HARRIS — Brionna Baker and Zachary Harris of Irrigon: a boy, Ethan Floyd Harris.
FEB. 24, 2019
RAMIREZ — Angelica Ramirez and Amador O. Ramirez of Hermiston: a girl, Jaelynn Elidia Ramirez.
