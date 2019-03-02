St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

FEB. 19, 2019

TAYLOR — Celina Taylor of Pendleton: a boy, Kash Leon Emmanuel Taylor.

FEB. 20, 2019

GALANOPOULOS — Lindsy R. Galanopoulos and Christos J. Galanopoulos of Pilot Rock: a boy, Grayson Raye Galanopoulos.

FEB. 21, 2019

MORRELLE — Elizabeth D. Morrelle and Nicholas A. Morrelle of Pendleton: a boy, Harlan Douglas Morrelle.

REDIGER — Kellie M. Rediger and Matthew G. Rediger of Pendleton: a girl, Melia Lena Shizue Rediger.

FEB. 22, 2019

LINDSAY — Ashley D. Lindsay and Daniel L. Lindsay of Lexington: a girl, Lauren Deborah Lindsay.

FEB. 23, 2019

BROWNE — Andrea L. Browne of Pendleton: a girl, Emery Meredith Browne.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

FEB. 20, 2019

HARRIS — Brionna Baker and Zachary Harris of Irrigon: a boy, Ethan Floyd Harris.

FEB. 24, 2019

RAMIREZ — Angelica Ramirez and Amador O. Ramirez of Hermiston: a girl, Jaelynn Elidia Ramirez.

