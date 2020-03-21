St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 9, 2020

LINHART— Megan D. Linhart and Wesley W. Linhart of Pendleton: a boy, Monty William Linhart.

MARCH 10, 2020

POWELL — Anevay Kimball and Brandon Powell of Hermiston: a girl, Sora Marie Powell.

MARCH 11, 2020

ALBITRE — Lea E. Allison and Jacob P. Albitre of Pendleton: a girl, Lilith Charlotte Albitre.

MARCH 12, 2020

SANDS — Rachel Montee of Umatilla and Ryan Sands of Irrigon: a boy, Colt Bradley-Alan Sands.

MARCH 16, 2020

MORTON — Jane L. Morton and Justin R. Morton of Pendleton: a boy, Benjamin Paul Morton.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 6, 2020

ADAMS — Caitlyn Adams and Quinton Adams of Hermiston: a girl, Emberlee Rose Charmain Adams.

MARCH 10, 2020

AMEZCUA DIAS — Veronica Dias Torres and Jesus Amezcua Mateo of Hermiston: twin girls, Anabel Amezcua Dias and Isabel Amezcua Dias.

MARCH 15, 2020

CARDONA GOMEZ — Viviana Gomez Ordonez and Martin Cardona Ordonez of Hermiston: a boy, Franklyn Cardona Gomez.

