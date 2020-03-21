St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 9, 2020
LINHART— Megan D. Linhart and Wesley W. Linhart of Pendleton: a boy, Monty William Linhart.
MARCH 10, 2020
POWELL — Anevay Kimball and Brandon Powell of Hermiston: a girl, Sora Marie Powell.
MARCH 11, 2020
ALBITRE — Lea E. Allison and Jacob P. Albitre of Pendleton: a girl, Lilith Charlotte Albitre.
MARCH 12, 2020
SANDS — Rachel Montee of Umatilla and Ryan Sands of Irrigon: a boy, Colt Bradley-Alan Sands.
MARCH 16, 2020
MORTON — Jane L. Morton and Justin R. Morton of Pendleton: a boy, Benjamin Paul Morton.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 6, 2020
ADAMS — Caitlyn Adams and Quinton Adams of Hermiston: a girl, Emberlee Rose Charmain Adams.
MARCH 10, 2020
AMEZCUA DIAS — Veronica Dias Torres and Jesus Amezcua Mateo of Hermiston: twin girls, Anabel Amezcua Dias and Isabel Amezcua Dias.
MARCH 15, 2020
CARDONA GOMEZ — Viviana Gomez Ordonez and Martin Cardona Ordonez of Hermiston: a boy, Franklyn Cardona Gomez.
