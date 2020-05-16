St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 7, 2020

BUCKLEY — Hayley Buckley and Zachariah Buckley of Pendleton: a boy, McCoy Michael Buckley.

MAY 9, 2020

WAGNER — Devyn K. Wagner and Andrew D. Wagner of Echo: a boy, Maddox Andrew Wagner.

MAY 10, 2020

SIMMONS — Angeline E. Magers of Pendleton and Sean Simmons of Pilot Rock: a boy, Malikai Alexander Simmons.

MAY 11, 2020

SEGURA — Ashley Valdovino and Israel Segura of Hermiston: a girl, Giselle Noeli Segura.

MAY 13, 2020

MILLIGAN — Brett E. Milligan and Shannon D. Milligan of Heppner: a boy, Sheldon Travis Milligan.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 5, 2020

CONTRERAS — Vanessa Navarrow and Luis Contreras of Hermiston: a boy, Noel Abraham Contreras.

MAY 7, 2020

JUAREZ MARTINEZ — Miriam Martinez and Miguel A. Juarez of Ione: a girl, Emily Grace Juarez Martinez.

