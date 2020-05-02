St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 26, 2020
VAN GORDER — Brianna R. Regian and Jonathan Van Gorder of Irrigon: a girl, Esmae Ashley Ann Van Gorder.
APRIL 27, 2020
OWEN — Mariana E. Fanning and Zayne C.V. Owen of Stanfield: a boy, William Duane Owen II.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 26, 2020
BEYERS — Raechel Bennett and Jason Beyers of Umatilla: a girl, Madilynn Marie Beyers.
APRIL 28, 2020
CHICK — Darcie D. Chick and Eric E. Chick of Heppner: twins, Jadie Mae Chick (girl) and Stetson Wayne Chick (boy).
