St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

APRIL 26, 2020

VAN GORDER — Brianna R. Regian and Jonathan Van Gorder of Irrigon: a girl, Esmae Ashley Ann Van Gorder.

APRIL 27, 2020

OWEN — Mariana E. Fanning and Zayne C.V. Owen of Stanfield: a boy, William Duane Owen II.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

APRIL 26, 2020

BEYERS — Raechel Bennett and Jason Beyers of Umatilla: a girl, Madilynn Marie Beyers.

APRIL 28, 2020

CHICK — Darcie D. Chick and Eric E. Chick of Heppner: twins, Jadie Mae Chick (girl) and Stetson Wayne Chick (boy).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.