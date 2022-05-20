CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

May 12, 2022

ANCHETA — Zoe Mae Anne Bevis and Austin Lee Tugadi Ancheta of Pendleton: a boy, Tugadi Lee Arthur Ancheta.

May 14, 2022

ODVODY — Monica Marie Odvody and Trevor Roland Odvody of Pendleton: a boy, Tobias Rodrik Odvody.

May 17, 2022

WILSON — Nicole Elaine Johnson and Daniel Colten Wilson Jr. of Pendleton: a girl, Harmony Sunshine Wilson.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

May 11, 2022

YOUNG — Felicia Marie Virgen and Tyler Alan Young of Hermiston: a boy, Tatum Asher Young.

May 12, 2022

STUDER — Kember Studer and Dylan Studer of Umatilla: a boy, Maddox Armin Studer.

May 15, 2022

PERKINS — Lisa Michelle Perkins and Christian Ryan Perkins of Irrigon: a girl, Arabella Blythe Perkins.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.