St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 30, 2021
ELUMBAUGH — Samantha J. Hall and Steven E. Elumbaugh of Pendleton: a girl, Kynzlie Marie Elumbaugh.
MAY 13, 2021
GARCILAZO — Mersadees M.L. Avila and Manuel Garcilazo of Hermiston: a boy, Adriel Manuel Garcilazo.
MANNING — Rebecca Manning and Ryan Manning of Pendleton: a girt, Reese Lee Manning.
MAY 14, 2021
STEWART — Hannah N. Stewart and Tyler L. Stewart of Pendleton: a boy, Lyrie Alexander Stewart.
MAY 17, 2021
DAVIS — Chelsey R. Parker and James A. Davis of Pendleton: a boy, Jax James Davis.
RENNER — Bethanie S. Milbrodt and Dominic J. Renner of Stanfield: a girl, Jaylie Rae Renner.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 14, 2021
PIERSON — Cheyenne Pierson and Calen Pierson of Umatilla: a girl, Alivia Pierson.
