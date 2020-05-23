St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 15, 2020

TAYLOR — Shalene N. Pruitt and Kevin R. Taylor of Pendleton: a girl, Ellie Nicole Taylor.

MAY 20, 2020

CARTER — Courtney P. Carter and Bret P. Carter of Pendleton: a boy, Shepherd James Carter.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 13, 2020

MURRAY — Delene A. Murray and Jacob T. Murray of Hermiston: a girl, Gracie Marie Murray.

MAY 14, 2020

SEGURA HERNANDEZ — Otilia Hernandez and Victor Segura of Hermiston: a girl, Genesis Daleila Segura Hernandez.

MAY 19, 2020

DOYLE — Kira Doyle and Justin Doyle of Hermiston: a girl, Cecelia Sunu Grace Doyle.

