St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 15, 2020
TAYLOR — Shalene N. Pruitt and Kevin R. Taylor of Pendleton: a girl, Ellie Nicole Taylor.
MAY 20, 2020
CARTER — Courtney P. Carter and Bret P. Carter of Pendleton: a boy, Shepherd James Carter.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 13, 2020
MURRAY — Delene A. Murray and Jacob T. Murray of Hermiston: a girl, Gracie Marie Murray.
MAY 14, 2020
SEGURA HERNANDEZ — Otilia Hernandez and Victor Segura of Hermiston: a girl, Genesis Daleila Segura Hernandez.
MAY 19, 2020
DOYLE — Kira Doyle and Justin Doyle of Hermiston: a girl, Cecelia Sunu Grace Doyle.
