CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

May 22, 2022

BRANDVOLD — Bronwyn Elizabeth Blacklidge and Michael Richard Brandvold of Pendleton: a girl, Reina Elizabeth Brandvold.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

May 20, 2022

DAVIS — McKenzie Lyn Davis and Zane William Davis of Hermiston: a boy, Huntley William Davis.

May 22, 2022

MONJE-PADILLA — Yasmine Padilla and Jeffrey Monje of Hermiston: a girl, Ximenna Rose Monje-Padilla.

May 23, 2022

BISHOP — Shasta Lilith Bishop and Wyatt Olin Bishop of Hermiston: a girl, Faye Archer Bishop.

CHORA-SANDOVAL — Erika Sandoval and Julio Chora of Hermiston: a girl, Violeta Chora-Sandoval.

