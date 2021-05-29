St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 20, 2021

THOMPSON — Kaylee Thompson and Jason Thompson of Heppner: a girl, Mylah Rae Thompson.

MAY 21, 2021

FERNANDEZ-COLLIER — Jennifer Fernandez and Teddy L. Collier of Irrigon: a boy, Cash Joe Fernandez-Collier.

MAY 24, 2021

BROOKS — Ashley Brooks and Wesley Brooks of Pendleton: a boy, Raiden Abel Brooks.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 20, 2021

HAGGARD — Chrisena J. Haggard and Aaron M. Haggard of Boardman: a girl, Lyla Kay Haggard.

MAY 21, 2021

AGUILAR — Haley N. Aguilar and Issac A. Aguilar of Hermiston: a boy, Kylo Cruz Aguilar.

