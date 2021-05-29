St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 20, 2021
THOMPSON — Kaylee Thompson and Jason Thompson of Heppner: a girl, Mylah Rae Thompson.
MAY 21, 2021
FERNANDEZ-COLLIER — Jennifer Fernandez and Teddy L. Collier of Irrigon: a boy, Cash Joe Fernandez-Collier.
MAY 24, 2021
BROOKS — Ashley Brooks and Wesley Brooks of Pendleton: a boy, Raiden Abel Brooks.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 20, 2021
HAGGARD — Chrisena J. Haggard and Aaron M. Haggard of Boardman: a girl, Lyla Kay Haggard.
MAY 21, 2021
AGUILAR — Haley N. Aguilar and Issac A. Aguilar of Hermiston: a boy, Kylo Cruz Aguilar.
