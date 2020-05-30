St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 27, 2020
MEDEL MORALES — Berenice Morales and Luis Medel of Boardman: a boy, Luis Angel Medel Morales.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 22, 2020
CARRILLO PABLO — Martha Pablo Lorenzo and Hector Carrillo Calmo of Hermiston: a girl, Yarely Carrillo Pablo.
GUTIERREZ PEREZ — Micaela Perez and Santos Gutierrez of Boardman: a girl, Eliseba Celiana Gutierrez Perez.
MAY 23, 2020
RANDALL — Shainah M. Randall and Shane J. Randall of Hermiston: a boy, Spencer Sean Lucas Randall.
