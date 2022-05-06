CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

April 28, 2022

SPENCER — Midnight Aurora Koski and Joshua Skyler Spencer of Pendleton: a boy, Joshua Skyler Spencer Jr.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

April 28, 2022

BECK — Breena Renee Beck and Travis Joseph Beck of Hermiston: a boy, Cameron Joseph Beck.

