St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 24, 2021
DOHERTY — Allison Doherty and Jimmy Doherty of Pendleton: a girl, Wren James Doherty.
MAY 1, 2021
ROGERS — Trinity R. Campbell of Pilot Rock: a girl, Lilith River Rogers.
MAY 2, 2021
STUVLAND — Madeline Stuvland and Christopher Stuvland of Pendleton: a girl, June Mary Stuvland.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 1, 2021
SUAREZ — Mariela Suarez Echevarria and Gesaud Suarez Mendez of Umatilla: a girl, Elyssa M. Suarez.
MAY 3, 2021
ORTIZ MATTHEW — Diana Healy and Antonio Matthew of Heppner: a girl, Rhiannon Gwen Ortiz Matthew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.