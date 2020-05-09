St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

APRIL 29, 2020

HAMMAN — Cassandra Michael and Travis Hamman of Pendleton: a girl, Harmony Timber Hamman.

APRIL 30, 2020

BETTENCOURT — Raeanne A. Slaght and Connor B. Bettencourt of Echo: a boy, Blaise James Bettencourt.

MAY 1, 2020

NAVARRO — Alejandra Zuniga and Roberto Navarro of Boardman: a boy, Roberto Vicente Enzo Navarro.

MAY 3, 2020

CROSBY — Madison A. Green and Brenden T. Crosby of Pendleton: a girl, Anslee Ray’Linn Crosby.

MAY 5, 2020

MEDRANO — Aide Monico Ramirez and Jose L. Medrano Lopez of Pendleton: a girl, Victoria Medrano.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 4, 2020

FARR — Sierra L. Fry and Jared L. Farr of Hermiston: a boy, Trace Martin Alexander Farr.

