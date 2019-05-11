St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 30, 2019
BLACKBURN — Eliza B. Blackburn and Tyson D. Blackburn of Pendleton: a boy, Micah McKay Blackburn.
KANE — Dachelle Kane of Pendleton: a girl, Ashlynn Yulianna Kane.
MAY 2, 2019
VILLEGAS — Teiko Szasz of Boardman and Gerardo Villegas: a girl, Alecia Kay Villegas.
MAY 5, 2019
OAKES — Valarie A. Portillo and Anthony J. Oakes of Pendleton: a boy, Declan James Oakes.
MAY 6, 2019
HANCOCK — Lindsee S. Hancock and Trevor S. Hancock of Athena: a boy, Huxton Scott Hancock.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 1, 2019
GARCIA CUEVAS — Fabiola Cuevas Cardenas and Denis M. Garcia Velasco of Boardman: a girl, Alexa Sofia Garcia Cuevas.
MAY 3, 2019
CAMPOS — Jamie L. Booker and Andres Campos of Irrigon: a girl, Myah Rose Campos.
MAY 5, 2019
COOKE — Crystal Y. Cooke and Trevor E. Cooke Sr. of Hermiston: a girl, Sandra Eliena Cooke.
CORNEJO — Feliciana Cornejo and Raul J. Cornejo of Hermiston: a boy, Cristian Ariel Cornejo.
