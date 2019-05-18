St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 8, 2019
MATHENY — Chelsea Matheny and Stefan Matheny of Lexington: a girl, Wells Beverly Matheny.
MAY 11, 2019
WOLFER — Tiffany M. Wolfer and Michael J. Wolfer of Pendleton: a girl, Aarianina Marie Michelle Wolfer.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 10, 2019
SAMPSON — Chasidy N. Sampson and Clarence A. Sampson of Pendleton: a girl, Athena Nichole Jolyn Sampson.
MAY 13, 2019
PUZEY — Katlinne G.N. Puzey and Dallin R. Puzey of Hermiston: a girl, Emma Ryan Puzey.
