St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 8, 2019

MATHENY — Chelsea Matheny and Stefan Matheny of Lexington: a girl, Wells Beverly Matheny.

MAY 11, 2019

WOLFER — Tiffany M. Wolfer and Michael J. Wolfer of Pendleton: a girl, Aarianina Marie Michelle Wolfer.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MAY 10, 2019

SAMPSON — Chasidy N. Sampson and Clarence A. Sampson of Pendleton: a girl, Athena Nichole Jolyn Sampson.

MAY 13, 2019

PUZEY — Katlinne G.N. Puzey and Dallin R. Puzey of Hermiston: a girl, Emma Ryan Puzey.

