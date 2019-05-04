St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 26, 2019
HERNANDEZ — Alison M. Hernandez and Steven S. Hernandez of Pendleton: a girl, Lainee Jayde Maria Hernandez.
APRIL 30, 2019
MARKGRAF — Lindsay E. Markgraf and Jake W. Markgraf of Pendleton: a girl, Briar Virginia Markgraf.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 27, 2019
BESLER — Colette J. Terry and Kevin M. Besler of Hermiston: a girl, Ryelle Violette Besler.
APRIL 29, 2019
PEREZ SANTOS — Rosenda M. Santos Hernandez and Bacilio Perez Garcia of Hermiston: a boy, Luis Fernando Perez Santos.
