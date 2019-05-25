St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 13, 2019
HENDERSHOT — Savannnah L. Wells and Anthony M.-C. Hendershot of Pendleton: a boy, Keyoni Teagan-Scott Hendershot.
MAY 15, 2019
MCFARLANE — Brittany L. McFarlane and Nicholas T. McFarlane of Pendleton: a boy, Ezekiel Scott McFarlane.
QUINLIN PULLEN — Kaitlyn L. Quinlin Pullen and Jonathan C. Quinlin Pullen of Pendleton: a girl, Alesis Rose Quinlin Pullen.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MAY 17, 2019
HENDRICKS — Cheyenne M. Hendricks and Dean A. Hendricks of Hermiston: a girl, Octavia Danielle Lynn Hendricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.