CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Nov. 3, 2021

VANDENAKKER — Elizabeth Cheri Tinnell and Bryon Christopher Vanndenakker of Pendleton: a boy, Bryon Christopher Vandenakker Jr.

Nov. 4, 2021

HAUGSTED — Destanee Hope Ann Jones and Michael Allen Haugsted of Pendleton: a boy, Oliver Wayne James Haugsted

PARKS — Jana Marie Parks and Brent Marion Parks of Hermiston: a girl, Vey Marie Parks.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Nov. 7, 2021

KRAMER — Alexis LeAnn Selzler and Robert Jordan Kramer of Hermiston: a girl, Presley Rose Kramer.

Nov. 9, 2021

MUNIZ — Jessica Garcia and Omar Muniz of Irrigon: a girl, Leilani Muniz.

