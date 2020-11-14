St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

NOV. 5, 2020

HERNANDEZ — Shelby L. Carey and Patrick J. Hernandez of Pendleton: a girl, Keeley Rae Hernandez.

NOKES — Summer E. McCoy and Joshua C. Nokes of Hermiston: a boy, Gideon Geoffrey Nokes.

NOV. 6, 2020

HAGUEWOOD — Shelby A. Haguewood and Tad J. Haguewood of Pendleton: a girl, Tatum Jett Haguewood.

NOV. 8, 2020

OLIVERA — Lindsay McKay Olivera and Micah Olivera of Pendleton: a girl, Reece Livvy Olivera.

NOV. 10, 2020

KOBASA — Jade B. Kobasa and Michael E. Kobasa of Adams: a boy, Declan Thomas Kobasa.

LEONARD — Stephanie E. Leonard and Christopher D. Leonard of Pendleton: a boy, Hudson Lee Leonard.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

NOV. 5, 2020

HARRIS — Brionna Baker and Zachary Harris of Irrigon: a boy, Elijah Ray Harris.

