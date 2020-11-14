St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 5, 2020
HERNANDEZ — Shelby L. Carey and Patrick J. Hernandez of Pendleton: a girl, Keeley Rae Hernandez.
NOKES — Summer E. McCoy and Joshua C. Nokes of Hermiston: a boy, Gideon Geoffrey Nokes.
NOV. 6, 2020
HAGUEWOOD — Shelby A. Haguewood and Tad J. Haguewood of Pendleton: a girl, Tatum Jett Haguewood.
NOV. 8, 2020
OLIVERA — Lindsay McKay Olivera and Micah Olivera of Pendleton: a girl, Reece Livvy Olivera.
NOV. 10, 2020
KOBASA — Jade B. Kobasa and Michael E. Kobasa of Adams: a boy, Declan Thomas Kobasa.
LEONARD — Stephanie E. Leonard and Christopher D. Leonard of Pendleton: a boy, Hudson Lee Leonard.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 5, 2020
HARRIS — Brionna Baker and Zachary Harris of Irrigon: a boy, Elijah Ray Harris.
