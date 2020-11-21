St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

NOV. 12, 2020

EVERETT — Taylor Everett and Mathew Everett of Pendleton: a boy, Shawn Fritz Everett.

GUZMAN — Stephanie Guzman and Dusty Guzman: a boy, Gavin Lee Guzman.

HILDING — Melissa A. Hilding and Michael P. Hilding of Pendleton: a girl, Pepper Josephine Hilding.

NOV. 13, 2020

BRONSON — Ashley M. Bronson and Billy R. Bronson of Pendleton: a girl, Maclyn Marie Bronson.

DRAMER — Fancy F. Russell of Pilot Rock: a girl, Solviira Fawn Dramer.

NOV. 15, 2020

CLARK — Mary E. Clark and Riley T. Clark of Long Creek: a boy, Gatlin Jack Clark.

NOV. 16, 2020

NUÑO — Selina M. Abris-Mendoza and Victor G. Nuño Estrada of Pendleton: a girl, Victoria Nuño.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.