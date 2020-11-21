St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 12, 2020
EVERETT — Taylor Everett and Mathew Everett of Pendleton: a boy, Shawn Fritz Everett.
GUZMAN — Stephanie Guzman and Dusty Guzman: a boy, Gavin Lee Guzman.
HILDING — Melissa A. Hilding and Michael P. Hilding of Pendleton: a girl, Pepper Josephine Hilding.
NOV. 13, 2020
BRONSON — Ashley M. Bronson and Billy R. Bronson of Pendleton: a girl, Maclyn Marie Bronson.
DRAMER — Fancy F. Russell of Pilot Rock: a girl, Solviira Fawn Dramer.
NOV. 15, 2020
CLARK — Mary E. Clark and Riley T. Clark of Long Creek: a boy, Gatlin Jack Clark.
NOV. 16, 2020
NUÑO — Selina M. Abris-Mendoza and Victor G. Nuño Estrada of Pendleton: a girl, Victoria Nuño.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.