CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
Nov. 17, 2022
COVARRUBIAS — Marisza Covarrubias de La Paz and Adolfo Arrelano of Pendleton: a girl, Zeynett Arellano Covarrubias.
Nov. 18, 2022
STEARNS — Jossie Le Fine and Andrew Douglas Stearns of Pendleton: a boy, Jordan Douglas Stearns.
Nov. 19, 2022
WALLAHEE — Georgia Susan Wallahee and Leo Leroy Wallahee of Pendleton: a boy, Atreyu Alphonse Wallahee.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
Nov. 10, 2022
PARKS — Emily Beth Parks and Brandon Lee Parks of Irrigon: a girl, Eleanor Lee Parks.
CORNEJO — Yara B. Torres and Alonso A. Cornejo of Hermiston: a girl, Avianna Cornejo.
Nov. 13, 2022
LANE — Jessica Lane and Devon Lane of Umatilla: a girl, Haisley Lane.
Nov. 15, 2022
NYLUND — Michelle Mae Andrea Richardson and Michael Edward James Nylund of Hermiston: a boy, Harlan Wayne Edward James Nylund.
EPPERSON — Lynzee Crane and Joshua Epperson of Umatilla: a boy, Daniel Dean Epperson.
HANEY — Cypress Haney and Peter Haney of Boardman: a boy, Silas Haney.
