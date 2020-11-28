St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 19, 2020
HALFMOON — Alaska Star Koski of Pendleton: a girl, Skylee Morning Star Billy Halfmoon.
NOV. 23, 2020
WILSON — Teaona N. Wilson and Tyler T.A. Wilson of Pilot Rock: a girl, Charlie Suanne Aaron Wilson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 21, 2020
GOSSLER — Emily A. May and Michael S. Gossler of Hermiston: a boy, Hudson Hugh Gossler.
NOV. 22, 2020
CHENEY — Samantha Bienz and Candler Cheney of Pendleton: a girl, Layla Rose Cheney.
