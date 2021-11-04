Births: Nov. 6, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonOct. 30, 2021ECHEVERRIA AGUSTO — Carmen S. Agusto and Cesar Echeverria: a girl, Catalaya Madi Echeverria Agusto.Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonOct. 27, 2021Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPEREZ TRUJILLO — Sandra Trujillo Alcala and Raul Perez Ramirez of Boardman: a boy, Raul Alejandro Perez Trujillo.Oct. 30, 2021PEREZ MORALES — Yolanda Ester Perez Melecio and Diego Ramos Morales of Hermiston: a boy, Sebastian Alejandro Perez Morales.Nov. 2, 2021LUCAS RAMIREZ — Santa Soledad Ramirez Ramirez and Elvis Basilio Lucas Hernandez of Hermiston: a boy, Elvis Omar Lucas Ramirez. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Perez Elvis Omar Lucas Ramirez Raul Alejandro Perez Trujillo Sebastian Alejandro Perez Morales Lucas Hernandez Diego Ramos Morales Santa Soledad Ramirez Ramirez Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
