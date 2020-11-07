St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 30, 2020
FUTTER — Lexie L. Futter and Ryan A. Futter of Pendleton: a girl, Hailey Marie Futter.
OCT. 31, 2020
PETERSON — Kristinlee M. Peterson of Pendleton: a boy, Carter Leo Peterson.
NOV. 3, 2020
REED — Erin J. Reed and Justin D. Reed of Heppner: a boy, Ridge John Reed.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 3, 2020
BAILEY — Kourtney Bailey and Devin Bailey of Stanfield: a boy. Booker Bryan Bailey.
