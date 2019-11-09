St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 22, 2019
NITZ — Leslie Y. Nitz and Jeremy J. Nitz of Pendleton: a boy, Nicolás Leo Nitz.
OCT. 31, 2019
GABEL — Brooke A. Meyer and Brandon S. Gabel of Hermiston: a boy, Branson Scott Gabel.
NOV. 1, 2019
MARTIR-SANCHEZ — Beatriz Sanchez Coria and Juan C. Martir Altamiraro: a boy, Juan Carlos Martir-Sanchez.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
OCT. 29, 2019
HUNT — Yvette L. Hunt and Joseph R. Hunt of Hermiston: a girl, Hadley Ryan Hunt.
STIENER — Rachel A. Stiener and Steven E. Stiener Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Cambria Rose Stiener.
OCT. 31, 2019
DANIELS — Sonja L. Daniels and Bruce A. Daniels of Umatilla: a girl, Anastasia Tefiti Daniels.
NOV. 4, 2019
LONG — Allysia Brissett and Nathan Long of Hermiston: a girl, Lexington Reese Long.
