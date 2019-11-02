St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

OCT. 28, 2019

HUXOLL — Rylee S. Fister and Adam R. Huxoll of Hermiston: a boy, Owen Avery Huxoll.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

OCT. 22, 2019

MUTH — Chellsie S. Almaguer and Kyle L. Muth of Hermiston: a girl, Elliana Rosie Selena Muth.

OCT. 24, 2019

BERNAL — Victoria R. Palacios Gonzalez and Julio A. Bernal of Hermiston: a girl, Mia Rosa Bernal.

OCT. 25, 2019

MONTANO CERVERA — Norma Cervera and Emmanuel R. Montano Rosales of Boardman: a girl, Jailyn Johanna Montano Cervera.

OCT. 26, 2019

GUTIERREZ GUICO — Tomasa Guico Juarez and Jose Gutierrez Velasquez of Boardman: a boy, Anuel AA Gutierrez Guico.

MONCLOVA — Alyssa Monclova and Julio C. Monclova Jr. of Hermiston: a boy, Julio Cesar Monclova III.

OCT. 28, 2019

HOGG — Reina L. Stone and Jesse D. Hogg of Irrigon: a girl, Gabriella Nevaeh Hogg.

OCT. 29, 2019

PEDRO — Morgan A. Pedro and Mark A. Pedro of Hermiston: a girl, Cydney Lane Pedro.

