St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

NOV. 13, 2019

BENTLEY — Amber Schuck and Sean Bentley: a girl, Elizabeth Grace Bentley.

NOV. 14, 2019

MARKGRAF — Elvira L. Markgraf and Perry A. Markgraf of Hermiston: a girl, Elena Grace Markgraf.

NOV. 16, 2019

ELLIS — Bridgett Voelsch: a girl, Bellatrix Vitani Ellis.

KELLY — Ashley E. Fenn and Vincent R.R. Kelly of Pendleton: a girl, Lyra Ensley Kelly.

NOV. 18, 2019

STEWART — Hannah N. Stewart and Tyler L. Stewart: a boy, Jude Artemus Stewart.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

NOV. 12, 2019

BETTY — Samantha Bert and Dylan Betty of Hermiston: a boy, Daniel Collyn James Betty.

NOV. 14, 2019

CLARK — Tresa M. Grieve and Robert D. Clark of Hermiston: a boy, James Kyle Clark.

NOV. 16, 2019

JOHNSON — Brittany E. Johnson and Malcolm R. Johnson of Hermiston: a girl, Laylana Louise Johnson.

