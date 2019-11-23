St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 13, 2019
BENTLEY — Amber Schuck and Sean Bentley: a girl, Elizabeth Grace Bentley.
NOV. 14, 2019
MARKGRAF — Elvira L. Markgraf and Perry A. Markgraf of Hermiston: a girl, Elena Grace Markgraf.
NOV. 16, 2019
ELLIS — Bridgett Voelsch: a girl, Bellatrix Vitani Ellis.
KELLY — Ashley E. Fenn and Vincent R.R. Kelly of Pendleton: a girl, Lyra Ensley Kelly.
NOV. 18, 2019
STEWART — Hannah N. Stewart and Tyler L. Stewart: a boy, Jude Artemus Stewart.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 12, 2019
BETTY — Samantha Bert and Dylan Betty of Hermiston: a boy, Daniel Collyn James Betty.
NOV. 14, 2019
CLARK — Tresa M. Grieve and Robert D. Clark of Hermiston: a boy, James Kyle Clark.
NOV. 16, 2019
JOHNSON — Brittany E. Johnson and Malcolm R. Johnson of Hermiston: a girl, Laylana Louise Johnson.
