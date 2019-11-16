St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 5, 2019
ADAMS — Kaden R. Adams of Pilot Rock: a girl, Cassandra Rae Adams.
SMITH — Jessica Smith and Wiley Smith of Pendleton: a boy, Jack Parker Smith.
NOV. 6, 2019
BLY — Alexis J. Hurd and Andrew W. Bly of Pendleton: a girl, Emberlee Jaylinn Bly.
NOV. 8, 2019
MOSES — Lark L. Moses and Tyasin G. Burns of Pendleton: a girl, Lael LilliAnn Moses.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 5, 2019
ROMANICK GARCIA — Jolee M. Romanick and Jose Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Xena Ray Romanick Garcia.
NOV. 7, 2019
TAYLOR — Rachel S. B. Taylor and Kage A. G. Taylor of Hermiston: a girl, Amelia Grace Kai Taylor.
NOV. 11, 2019
SHEREL-ALLPHIN — Samantha K. Allphin and Gentry D. Sherel of Hermiston: a girl, Purity Shevelle Sherel-Allphin.
NOV. 12, 2019
JONES — Kylee A. Smith and Justin L. Jones of Hermiston: a girl, Kinslee Ann Jones.
