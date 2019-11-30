Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 20, 2019
JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ — Yaneli Hernandez Neri and Victor H.N. Honesto Jimenez of Hermiston: a boy, Leonardo Noé Jimenez Hernandez.
