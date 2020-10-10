St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 1, 2020
MILLER-WILSON — Taira L. Miller and Michael G. Wilson of Pendleton: a boy, Terry Lee James Miller-Wilson.
OCT. 2, 2020
BEAMER — Brittney Beamer and Aaron Beamer of Hermiston: a boy, Granger Nye Beamer.
OCT. 3, 2020
NEMECHEK — Dominique C. Nemechek and Gunner V. Nemechek of Pendleton: a girl, Luna Rae Nemechek.
OCT. 5, 2020
MINTHORN — Erika N. Minthorn and Dusty L. Minthorn of Pendleton: a boy, Kamdyn Lucas Minthorn.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
SEPT. 22, 2020
DOMINGUEZ BENITEZ — Claudia Benitez Arista and Lucio E. Dominguez Umana of Hermiston: a girl, Mia Evelyn Dominguez Benitez.
SEPT. 23, 2020
ERICKSON — McKenzie Estabrook and Austin Erickson of Hermiston: a girl, Emberly Jade Erickson.
SEPT. 24, 2020
PALMER — Rebecca N. Neff and Nathaniel A. Palmer of Irrigon: a girl, Natalia Rose Palmer.
SEPT. 27, 2020
MARKEL — Brittany N. DeDios and Greg A. Markel of Umatilla: a girl, Willow Jade Markel.
OCT. 4, 2020
MEJIA — Wendy Flores of McNary: a girl, Eunice Victoria Mejia.
