St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

OCT. 1, 2020

MILLER-WILSON — Taira L. Miller and Michael G. Wilson of Pendleton: a boy, Terry Lee James Miller-Wilson.

OCT. 2, 2020

BEAMER — Brittney Beamer and Aaron Beamer of Hermiston: a boy, Granger Nye Beamer.

OCT. 3, 2020

NEMECHEK — Dominique C. Nemechek and Gunner V. Nemechek of Pendleton: a girl, Luna Rae Nemechek.

OCT. 5, 2020

MINTHORN — Erika N. Minthorn and Dusty L. Minthorn of Pendleton: a boy, Kamdyn Lucas Minthorn.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

SEPT. 22, 2020

DOMINGUEZ BENITEZ — Claudia Benitez Arista and Lucio E. Dominguez Umana of Hermiston: a girl, Mia Evelyn Dominguez Benitez.

SEPT. 23, 2020

ERICKSON — McKenzie Estabrook and Austin Erickson of Hermiston: a girl, Emberly Jade Erickson.

SEPT. 24, 2020

PALMER — Rebecca N. Neff and Nathaniel A. Palmer of Irrigon: a girl, Natalia Rose Palmer.

SEPT. 27, 2020

MARKEL — Brittany N. DeDios and Greg A. Markel of Umatilla: a girl, Willow Jade Markel.

OCT. 4, 2020

MEJIA — Wendy Flores of McNary: a girl, Eunice Victoria Mejia.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.