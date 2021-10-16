CHI St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonOct. 6, 2021

MCCARTY — Brenna Rae Sparkle and Nathan Daniel McCarty of Pendleton: a girl, Frankie Jean McCarty.

Oct. 7, 2021

RICE — May Ruloph and Randy Allen Rice of Pendleton: a girl, Nyla Jeannette Rice.

Oct. 8, 2021

VASQUEZ — Abby Louise Jenine Vasquez of Pendleton: a boy, Sage Rebel Wayne Vasquez.

Oct. 10, 2021

SURBER — Ashley Dorothy Surber and Wesley Ray Surber of Pendleton: a girl, Kaylee Caroline Surber.

Oct. 11, 2021

BAERT — Tessa Perry and Kole Baert of Pendleton: a boy, Greyson Kole Baert.

Oct. 12, 2021

HOLLIDAY — Devon Terese Kirkman and Dillan Ward Holliday of Pendleton: a boy, Orion Michael Holliday.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonOct. 4, 2021

ROMERO-MUNOZ — Elena Romero-Munoz and Ray Romero of Hermiston: a girl, Natalia Isabelle Romero-Munoz.

Oct. 11, 2021

STUDER III — Heather M. Studer and William Studer of Hermiston: a boy, Forest Eugene Studer III.

