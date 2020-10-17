St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

OCT. 8, 2020

AZURE — Syreeta M. Azure and Gabe T. Azure of Pendleton: a girl, Braire Tamsas Azure.

OCT. 9, 2020

MCCLELLAN — Kimberly B. McClellan and Justin L. Sumerlin of Pendleton: a boy, Kaden Ray McClellan.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

OCT. 8, 2020

ROSALES — Kylie Markwick and Edwin Rosales of Hermiston: a boy, Avery F. Rosales.

VAN LOON — Candice Van Loon and Michael Van Loon of Pendleton: a girl, Layla Ruth Van Loon.

OCT. 12, 2020

RICO GONZALEZ — Maria G. Gonzalez Marin and Jesus E. Rico Flores of Hermiston: a girl, Samara Rico Gonzalez.

