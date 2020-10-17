St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 8, 2020
AZURE — Syreeta M. Azure and Gabe T. Azure of Pendleton: a girl, Braire Tamsas Azure.
OCT. 9, 2020
MCCLELLAN — Kimberly B. McClellan and Justin L. Sumerlin of Pendleton: a boy, Kaden Ray McClellan.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
OCT. 8, 2020
ROSALES — Kylie Markwick and Edwin Rosales of Hermiston: a boy, Avery F. Rosales.
VAN LOON — Candice Van Loon and Michael Van Loon of Pendleton: a girl, Layla Ruth Van Loon.
OCT. 12, 2020
RICO GONZALEZ — Maria G. Gonzalez Marin and Jesus E. Rico Flores of Hermiston: a girl, Samara Rico Gonzalez.
