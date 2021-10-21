CHI St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonOct. 14, 2021

TILFORD — Katherine Carolina Savage and Jesse Tilford of Pendleton: a girl, Caroline Rogue Tilford.

Oct. 15, 2021

MADRIGAL-GUZMAN — Maria N. Madrigal-Guzman and Jose Guadalupe Madrigal-Guzman of Hermiston: a girl, Melissa Madrigal-Guzman.

Oct. 21, 2021

ROWE — Casandra Rowe and Richard Rowe Jr. of Ukiah: a girl, Juniper Marie Rowe.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonOct. 15, 2021

GARAY — Jessica Torres and Jose Garay of Hermiston: a girl, Zairah Garay.

Oct. 16, 2021

ANDERSON — Kimber LeAnn Sharkey and Tyler James Anderson of Hermiston: a boy, Tyson Edward James Anderson.

BARCLAY — Shandie Marie Peters and Danny Lee Barclay Jr. of Hermiston: a boy, Liam Jaxxon Barclay.

Oct. 18, 2021

COOK — Sosena Rodriguez and Travis Cook of Pendleton: a girl, Octavia Emberly Cook.

