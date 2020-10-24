St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

OCT. 15, 2020

BLANC — Shannon M. Blanc and Nicholas R. Blanc: a boy, Brooks Miller Blanc.

OCT. 18, 2020

CAMPBELL — Megan M. Campbell and Gabriel R. Campbell: a girl, Mickayla Ray Campbell.

OCT. 19, 2020

EARL — Sarah M. Earl and David L. Earl Jr. of Pilot Rock: a girl, Madalynn Mardell Earl.

GILL — Sandra R. Gill of Pendleton: a girl, Lillie-Ann Irene Gill.

HIBBARD — Kori M. Hibbard and Zachary J. Hibbard of Pendleton: a girl, Haddie Faye Hibbard.

PARKER — Emily G. Newman and Austin L. Parker of Pendleton: a boy, Ayden James Parker.

PECK — Gracie A. Peck and Quinn H. Peck of Hermiston: a girl, Myla Virginia Peck.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

OCT. 14, 2020

GEORGE — Destiny George and Matthew Johnson of Hermiston: a girl, Cleo Faye George.

OCT. 19, 2020

SANDQUIST — Anna E. Sandquist and Philip G. Sandquist of Hermiston: a girl, Agnes Bernadette Sandquist.

TALAMANTES — Estefania Avila and Adrian Talamantes of Hermiston: a boy, Adrian Talamantes Jr.

