St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 15, 2020
BLANC — Shannon M. Blanc and Nicholas R. Blanc: a boy, Brooks Miller Blanc.
OCT. 18, 2020
CAMPBELL — Megan M. Campbell and Gabriel R. Campbell: a girl, Mickayla Ray Campbell.
OCT. 19, 2020
EARL — Sarah M. Earl and David L. Earl Jr. of Pilot Rock: a girl, Madalynn Mardell Earl.
GILL — Sandra R. Gill of Pendleton: a girl, Lillie-Ann Irene Gill.
HIBBARD — Kori M. Hibbard and Zachary J. Hibbard of Pendleton: a girl, Haddie Faye Hibbard.
PARKER — Emily G. Newman and Austin L. Parker of Pendleton: a boy, Ayden James Parker.
PECK — Gracie A. Peck and Quinn H. Peck of Hermiston: a girl, Myla Virginia Peck.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
OCT. 14, 2020
GEORGE — Destiny George and Matthew Johnson of Hermiston: a girl, Cleo Faye George.
OCT. 19, 2020
SANDQUIST — Anna E. Sandquist and Philip G. Sandquist of Hermiston: a girl, Agnes Bernadette Sandquist.
TALAMANTES — Estefania Avila and Adrian Talamantes of Hermiston: a boy, Adrian Talamantes Jr.
