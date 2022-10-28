CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton Oct. 18, 2022
WILLCOXEN — Courtney Canfield Willcoxen and Robert Chase Willcoxen of Irrigon: a girl, Lila Jean Willcoxen.
Oct. 21, 2022
ANDERSON — Hannah Lee Anderson and Logan Reed Anderson of Pendleton: a boy, Bexley Scott Anderson.
Oct. 22, 2022
PANNIER — Amanda Brooke Pannier and Benjamin Reuben Pannier of Pilot Rock: two boys, Titus Reuben Pannier and Cyrus Reuben Pannier.
Oct. 23, 2022
WYSS — Hailee Drew Walters and Conrad Blake Wyss of Pendleton: a boy, Macaulay Conrad Wyss.
Oct. 24, 2022
TYGRET — Elizabeth Anne Tygret and Walter Jonathan Tygret of Pendleton: Amelia Ruth Tygret.
Oct. 26, 2022
AVILA — Maria Francisco and Ivan Avila Lemus of Pendleton: a boy, Jayden Ivan Angel Avila.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston Oct. 7, 2022
BURNHAM — Ashtin Burnham and Matthew Burnham of Hermiston: a girl, Brynleigh Burnham.
Oct. 19, 2022
FARETTA — Crystal Campos-Perez and Nico James Faretta of Hermiston: a girl, Ava Eliana Campos-Faretta.
DIATO — Bryn Hill and Eric Diato of Umatilla: a girl, Eve Kehlani Diato.
PEREZ MORALES — Tomasa Morales Perez and Angel Rosalio Perez Castro of Boardman: a boy, Erick Ulises Perez.
