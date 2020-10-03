St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
SEPT. 23, 2020
THORNE — Kylie Bronson and Logan Thorne of Pendleton: a girl: Taitym Sue Thorne.
SEPT. 29, 2020
VAUGHAN — Shannon and Kelvin Vaughan of Pendleton: a boy, Jamie Holmes Vaughan.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
SEPT. 15, 2020
UTTKE — Sierra Lea Hoffman and Joseph M. Uttke of Hermiston: a boy, Jackson Shilo Brian Uttke.
SEPT. 17, 2020
VAN HORN — Keala Hope Van Horn of Hermiston: a girl, Jaiden Mae Van Horn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.