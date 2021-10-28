CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Oct. 18, 2021

HULCE — Kendall Brittani Hulce and Ryan Joe Hulce of Pendleton: a boy, Palmer Knox Hulce.

Oct. 20, 2021

KOSEY — Abbigayle J. Kosey and Dweight Lewis Kosey of Pilot Rock: a boy, Garrett Lewis Kosey.

Oct. 22, 2021

EVERETT — Taylor Louise Everett and Matthew Edwin Everett of Pendleton: a girl, Elaina Anne Marie Everett.

Oct. 25, 2021

STEIDL — Brooke Lynn Steidl and Travis Matthew Steidl of Pendleton: a girl, Cora Rose Steidl.

Oct. 26, 2021

MEDINA — Harmonie Rose Campbell and Cezar Manuel Medina of Pendleton: a boy, Santiago Shawn Medina.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Oct. 22, 2021

MORENO — Zoey Branson and Julio Moreno of Hermiston: a girl, Zaylee Amora Moreno.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.