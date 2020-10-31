St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 23, 2020
HUNT — Kylee Hunt and Justin Hunt of Pilot Rock: a girl, Hallie Harper Hunt.
OCT. 26, 2020
MEJIA RAMIREZ — Patty E. Ramirez and Francisco R. Mejia Figueroa of Pendleton: a boy, Jayden Mejia Ramirez.
OCT. 28, 2020
NEZ — Elizabeth R. Spino-Harris and Nolan C. Nez of Pendleton: a girl, Remy Lorraine Nez.
SORENSEN — Kristina D. Sorensen and Paul R. Sorensen of Heppner: a girl, Olivia Lynn Sorensen.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
OCT. 20, 2020
WATTS — Amanda N. Hoffman and Kyle J. Watts of Hermiston: a girl, Violet Joyce Watts.
ZAVALA — Kali J. Torres and Alejandro Zavala of Umatilla: a girl, Audrianna Sophia Zavala.
OCT. 22, 2020
ROBINS-OCHOA — Kianna Ochoa and Juwan Robins of Hermiston: twin boys, Keavon J. Robins-Ochoa ad Kyrie M. Robins-Ochoa.
