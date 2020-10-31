St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

OCT. 23, 2020

HUNT — Kylee Hunt and Justin Hunt of Pilot Rock: a girl, Hallie Harper Hunt.

OCT. 26, 2020

MEJIA RAMIREZ — Patty E. Ramirez and Francisco R. Mejia Figueroa of Pendleton: a boy, Jayden Mejia Ramirez.

OCT. 28, 2020

NEZ — Elizabeth R. Spino-Harris and Nolan C. Nez of Pendleton: a girl, Remy Lorraine Nez.

SORENSEN — Kristina D. Sorensen and Paul R. Sorensen of Heppner: a girl, Olivia Lynn Sorensen.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

OCT. 20, 2020

WATTS — Amanda N. Hoffman and Kyle J. Watts of Hermiston: a girl, Violet Joyce Watts.

ZAVALA — Kali J. Torres and Alejandro Zavala of Umatilla: a girl, Audrianna Sophia Zavala.

OCT. 22, 2020

ROBINS-OCHOA — Kianna Ochoa and Juwan Robins of Hermiston: twin boys, Keavon J. Robins-Ochoa ad Kyrie M. Robins-Ochoa.

